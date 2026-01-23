Manipur Govt announces Rs 10 Lakh ex-gratia for family of man killed in Churachandpur

Imphal, Jan 23: The Manipur Government on Friday announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of Mayanglangbam Rishikanta Singh alias Ginminthang (29), who was abducted and later killed in Churachandpur district earlier this week.

The State Government expressed deep concern over the incident and conveyed its condolences to the bereaved family.

In an official press release, the government stated, “The Government of Manipur is deeply concerned about the recent incident of abduction of Mayanglangbam Rishikanta Singh and his subsequent killing after being shot dead by some unknown armed miscreants.”

Conveying its sympathy, the release said the State Government “expresses its deepest condolences and shares the grief and sorrow of the bereaved family.” As an immediate relief measure, the government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the deceased’s family. “The State Government announces an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased Mayanglangbam Rishikanta Singh,” it added.

The press release was issued by N. Ashok Kumar, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home), Government of Manipur, and forwarded to the Director of Information and Public Relations (IPR), Manipur, for wide publicity.

Meanwhile, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday said that the murder case, allegedly involving suspected Kuki militants in Churachandpur, has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a comprehensive and impartial investigation.

According to official sources, Rishikanta, son of M. Tombi Singh of Kakching Khunou Hijam Uchan Makhong Leikai, was abducted along with his wife, Chingnu Haokip, from their residence at the district headquarters in Tuibong under Churachandpur Police Station. He was later shot dead by unknown armed assailants in the general area of Natjang village in Churachandpur district on January 21, 2026.

Authorities said investigations are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the crime, even as the State Government reiterated its commitment to ensuring justice for the victim and support for his family.