Manipur fuel shutdown sparks crisis, petrol sold at Rs 200/litre in Imphal

Imphal, Jan 10: An acute fuel crisis has gripped Manipur’s valley districts after petrol pumps shut indefinitely, triggering open black marketing across Imphal, where petrol is being sold in bottles for Rs 120 to Rs 200 per litre.

The shutdown was enforced by the Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity, which announced the closure of all fuel outlets in the valley and its peripheral areas from January 10, citing grave security threats to petrol pump owners and staff.

The decision followed a bomb explosion at a BPCL retail outlet named Elidas Fuel Station on Moirang Kumbi Road on January 8 at around 8:10 pm.

In a plea addressed to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the fraternity expressed “grave concern” over what it described as the second serious threat within a short span of time.

The dealers recalled that another petroleum outlet had been targeted earlier on December 6, 2025, and despite informing the authorities, threats to dealers had continued unabated.

“This is the second instance where a life-threatening attack has taken place within a short period. Though certain steps were initiated earlier, dealers continue to face severe security risks,” the fraternity said, adding that it was not in a position to conduct business normally under such conditions.

The dealers placed three key demands before the government:

Enhanced security at all petrol pumps and for dealers and staff to prevent future incidents such as bomb blasts;

Full government accountability in the event of future attacks, including incidents of kidnapping, with liability to compensate for infrastructure damage and provide monetary compensation if any dealer or staff member is injured or killed;

Compensation for damage caused to the property of Elidas Fuel Station.

“Hence, we have unanimously resolved to close all petrol pumps indefinitely in the valley and its peripherals starting 10th January 2026 till the above demands are met,” the representation said.

The immediate fallout of the shutdown has been severe. Panic buying began soon after the announcement, with long queues seen outside petrol pumps that still had limited stocks.

Following the complete closure, commuters, emergency service operators and transport workers were left stranded, while illegal fuel trade thrived in full public view.

Residents reported that black marketers were selling petrol openly in bottles along major roads in Imphal East and West.

At the Porompat Oil Pump area, opposite the Imphal East Deputy Commissioner’s gate, petrol was reportedly being sold at Rs 120 per litre, while near Kusum Oil Pump, prices allegedly shot up to Rs 200 per litre.

In several other localities, the average black-market rate hovered around Rs 150–160 per litre.

“What is shocking is that the sale is happening in broad daylight,” a resident said, alleging that enforcement agencies were either overstretched or absent as illegal sellers operated openly.

The shutdown has sharply disrupted daily life in the state capital, with growing public anger over unchecked black marketing and the lack of immediate relief measures.

Citizens have urged the administration to act swiftly to curb illegal fuel sales while addressing the security concerns raised by petroleum dealers.