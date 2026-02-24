Manipur CM meets PM; seeks peace, rehab push, extends invite to state

Imphal, Feb 24: In a significant Centre–State engagement against the backdrop of Manipur’s continuing security challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, met a three-member delegation led by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh at Seva Teerth in the national capital.

The delegation included Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen of the BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho of the Naga People’s Front (NPF).

The meeting assumes significance as it marked Chief Minister Khemchand’s first interaction with the Prime Minister since assuming office on February 4.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister of steps initiated by the newly formed state government to restore peace, reinforce law and order mechanisms, and expedite rehabilitation in violence-affected areas.

According to sources, the talks centred on strengthening coordination between the Centre and the State to ensure long-term stability, enhanced security measures, and development-led normalcy across both hill and valley districts.

Khemchand also sought the Prime Minister’s support for advancing women empowerment initiatives in Manipur, emphasising inclusive development across regions.

The Chief Minister and his deputies extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Manipur, signalling the state government’s intent to deepen engagement with the Centre at a critical juncture.

The meeting is being viewed as part of a series of high-level consultations aimed at consolidating peace and reinforcing governance in the state.

Khemchand has been on a visit to New Delhi, during which he held meetings with several senior leaders, including Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP national president J P Nadda.

Key issues discussed during these interactions included the proposal to raise a Territorial Army battalion for Manipur and measures for the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs), both of which remain central to the state’s stabilisation efforts.

Earlier in the day, in a significant boost to rehabilitation initiatives, Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved the construction of 5,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G) for violence-affected IDPs in Manipur, marking a major step towards long-term resettlement and recover.