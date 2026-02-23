Manipur CM meets Defence Minister, BJP chief; seeks TA battalion, IDP rehab

New Delhi/ Imphal, Feb 23: In a day packed with high-level engagements, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, on Monday, met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President Nitin Nabin in New Delhi, seeking support for key security and rehabilitation initiatives in the state.

Khemchand first called on Singh at his office, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho of the Naga People’s Front (NPF).

This was the Chief Minister’s first meeting with the Defence Minister after taking oath as Manipur’s new BJP Chief Minister on February 4.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to consider raising one Territorial Army (TA) battalion for Manipur, a proposal seen as significant in the backdrop of ongoing security challenges in the state.

Reportedly, the Defence Minister assured full assistance from the Ministry of Defence in support of the state government’s endeavours.

“…We had a constructive interaction on key and vital issues concerning the security scenario in Manipur. Hon’ble Defence Minister conveyed his firm assurance that the security and safety of the State remains a top priority for the Government of India, and extended all possible assistance towards ensuring a peaceful and secure environment in Manipur…,” Singh posted on a micro-blogging website.

Later in the afternoon, Khemchand met Nabin at the BJP national headquarters. He was accompanied by both his Deputy Chief Ministers, Dikho and Nemcha Kipgen (BJP), who hails from Kangpokpi district and is the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur.

During the interaction, Nabin discussed organisational matters and the strengthening of the BJP’s state unit.

He also asked the Chief Minister to expedite the government’s efforts for the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs), assuring all possible support from the party in the process.

“…We held constructive deliberations on the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur and discussed the urgent and coordinated measures required to restore lasting peace, stability, and public confidence. We also exchanged views on further strengthening the organisational structure of the Party in the State to effectively serve the aspirations of our people…” he wrote on social media.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also met the party’s National General Secretary (Organisation) B. L. Santosh.

The series of meetings underscore the new Chief Minister’s proactive outreach to both the Union government and the party leadership as Manipur continues to navigate security concerns and the rehabilitation of displaced families.