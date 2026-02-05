Kuki-Zo groups call 12-hr shutdown in hill areas over Manipur govt formation

Imphal, Feb 5: Fresh political tensions gripped Manipur as multiple Kuki-Zo organisations called for shutdowns and issued warnings to community legislators against participating in government formation, even as a new session of the Manipur Assembly commences on Thursday.

The Joint Forum of Seven (JF7) announced a “total shutdown” across Kuki-Zo inhabited areas of Outer Manipur and the Kuki Hills from 6 am to 6 pm on February 6, protesting the participation of certain Kuki-Zo MLAs in the formation of a new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

The forum urged villagers, civil society groups and youth bodies to join the protests in a "democratic and peaceful" manner, reiterating the long-standing demand for a separate Kuki administration.

Tensions escalated further with reports of protests on the ground.

On Wednesday night, agitators burnt tyres and placed bamboo sticks on roads near Leimakhong in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district, opposing the swearing-in of Nemcha Kipgen, a BJP MLA from the Kuki community, as one of the Deputy Chief Ministers.

L Dikho of the Naga People’s Front was also sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister.

The Kuki Liberation Army–Letkholun (KLA-L) also released a communiqué declaring that no Kuki-Zo MLA has the mandate to participate in the formation of what it termed a “popular government” in Manipur.

The group warned of “decisive and uncompromising” measures against those defying the collective decision and said any consequences arising from such participation would rest solely with the individuals concerned.

The Kuki Zo Council (KZC) echoed this position, stating that any community MLA who disregards the collective decision would be acting in an individual capacity, and that the organisation would not be responsible for the consequences of such unilateral actions.

The JF7’s shutdown call comes a day after BJP legislator Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Manipur, nearly a year after the resignation of BJP leader N Biren Singh, which followed months of ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities and the subsequent imposition of President’s Rule.

Earlier, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Governor of Manipur, summoned the seventh session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly at 4 pm on Thursday.

Chief Minister Khemchand Singh chaired the first Cabinet meeting of his government on Wednesday evening, shortly after the oath-taking ceremony at Lok Bhavan.

Expressing gratitude, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory message and said his government would work with diligence to advance development and prosperity in Manipur, while focusing on inclusive growth and preserving the State’s cultural heritage.