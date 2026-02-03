Y Khemchand Singh picked as BJP legislative leader, likely to be Manipur CM

Imphal, Feb 3: Clearing the way for the formation of a new government in Manipur, BJP MLA Y Khemchand Singh was on Tuesday chosen as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s legislative party.

Singh, who represents the Singjamei Assembly constituency, is widely expected to be sworn in as the next Chief Minister, party sources said, marking a key political transition amid prolonged instability and ethnic tensions in the state.

In his first reaction after being chosen as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party, Khemchand in a social media post expressed gratitude to the party's top leadership and BJP Manipur MLAs for "reposing their trust in me."

“I accept this responsibility with a deep sense of commitment. I shall work with utmost sincerity to honour the trust placed in me and strive towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Manipur, ensuring peace, dignity and inclusive development,” he said.

Khemchand has recently drawn attention for his outreach to Kuki villages at Litan, a move widely viewed as unprecedented amid the prevailing ethnic divide.

His visit came at a time when no Meitei leader had ventured into Kuki-inhabited areas due to serious security concerns and deep mistrust, and was seen as a rare confidence-building gesture aimed at restoring dialogue across communities.

“I remain committed to strengthening harmony among all sections of society, respecting diversity while reinforcing unity,” he added.

A seasoned legislator, Khemchand, 58, brings extensive legislative and administrative experience to the top post. He served as Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly from 2017 to 2022, a period marked by intense political activity and delicate floor management.

Following the 2022 Assembly elections, he was inducted as a Cabinet Minister in the second ministry led by N Biren Singh, where he was entrusted with several key departments.

Beyond politics and administration, Khemchand is also known for his visible participation in cultural and community events.

He recently went viral on social media for videos showing him dancing during Christmas celebrations, drawing widespread public attention.

Similar visuals of him participating in dance performances had earlier surfaced a few years ago during the Kut festival, reinforcing his image as a leader who openly engages with diverse cultural traditions across communities.

The BJP’s decision to project Khemchand as its legislative leader is being seen as an attempt to combine administrative experience, political acceptability and outreach credentials at a time when the State continues to grapple with lasting peace.