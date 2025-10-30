Kohima holds candlelight vigil as outrage grows over slain basketball player

Kohima, Oct 30: The sports fraternity and civil society organisations in Nagaland’s capital, Kohima, held a candlelight vigil on Wednesday in memory of Late Vihozhonu Zao, a 22-year-old state-level basketball player who was murdered by unidentified persons.

The vigil, organised by the Kohima District Basketball Association (KDBA), took place at the D Khel Basketball Court, Seikhazou.

According to reports, Zao’s body, bearing multiple wound marks, was discovered by neighbours in the early hours of Saturday outside her residence at Old Ministers’ Hill, Kohima, after she went missing on Friday.

The gruesome killing has sparked outrage and grief across Nagaland’s sporting community, prompting police to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

Speaking during the vigil, KDBA president Khrielasakuo Keretsü described the murder as a “tragic act of violence that has stolen a bright light from our world.”

“The pain is immeasurable, but so is the love we have for Late Zao,” Keretsü said, remembering her as a “talented, disciplined, and spirited athlete” who inspired many through her dedication both on and off the court.

Keretsü highlighted Zao’s sporting achievements, noting that she represented Kohima District in the Nagaland Olympics 2022, where her team clinched gold, and later represented the state in the Under-23 National Basketball Championship earlier this year.

“She didn’t just play the game she was the heart of the game,” he added, calling her death “senseless and cruel.”

He condemned the killing as a “brutal and unimaginable tragedy” and urged law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.

“We strongly urge the authorities to ensure that the perpetrators face the harshest punishment under the law,” Keretsü asserted.

Messages of solidarity were also delivered by representatives of the Angami Women Organisation, Tseminyu District Basketball Association, ABC coach Salew Kadete, Lika Aye (on behalf of Zao’s friends), and Suncity Club, all demanding swift justice.

Members of the Kohima Village Youth Organisation, Dapfhütsumia Youth Organisation, TAFMA, Kohima District Cricket Association, and several basketball teams also attended the vigil, which was chaired by Vibeituonuo Kuotsu Solo.

As candles illuminated the court where she once played, the silence stood as a somber tribute to a life full of promise — and a community’s united call for justice for Late Vihozhonu Zao.

