Nagaland shaken by murders, mysterious death & fatal hit-and-run in four days

Kohima, Oct 29: In a series of disturbing incidents across Nagaland over four days, three members of a family, including two children, were allegedly murdered in Niuland district, a young woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kohima, and two men were killed in a suspected hit-and-run in Longleng district.

Police said 35-year-old Ashatul and his two children, a 12-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son, were allegedly murdered by his brother, Abdul Gofur, in Niuland on Monday.

The accused later surrendered before the village council, handing over the weapons used in the crime.

“The motive behind the killings is yet to be ascertained. The accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway,” a police official said.

In another incident, a 22-year-old woman, reportedly a well-known basketball player, was found murdered near her residence at Old Ministers’ Hill in Kohima on Sunday. The victim was last seen the previous night, police said.

A case of murder has been registered, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case.

The incident has triggered outrage across the state, with the Nagaland State Commission for Women taking suo motu cognisance. Several civil bodies have also condemned the killing and demanded swift justice.

Meanwhile, in Longleng district, two men from Aoching village were killed in a suspected hit-and-run incident along the NH-702B in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The victims were reportedly returning home when an unidentified vehicle hit them.

The Phom People’s Council, along with its frontal organisations, organised a mass rally on Monday in protest.

The groups and the public have resolved to restrict the movement of heavy vehicles and Army convoys along the route until the culprits are identified and the case is resolved.









With inputs from PTI