ISIS-K threat in Meghalaya: State body writes to PM Modi seeking central probe

Shillong, Jan 30: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) on Thursday demanded a Central-level investigation into the alleged ISIS-K threat issued against the indigenous Garo people of the State.

In a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CoMSO chairman Roykupar Synrem demanded immediate involvement of counter-terror and intelligence agencies and a comprehensive investigation into the origin, intent, and network behind the threat, besides strengthening intelligence gathering and visible deployment of security forces in vulnerable areas to reassure the public.

He also demanded swift arrest and prosecution of all individuals involved under relevant anti-terror and national security laws, zero tolerance for those aiding, abetting or shielding extremist activities, review of border security mechanisms, monitoring and dismantling of radical propaganda networks, and protection of indigenous land and demographic integrity.

Synrem stated that the poster put up near the Tura Law College, which warned the Garo people to vacate their ancestral land by 2027, is a direct threat to internal security, communal harmony, and indigenous rights. The use of the name of a global terror organisation cannot be treated lightly under any circumstances, he maintained.

He affirmed that the Garo Hills is integral to Meghalaya and inseparable from India. Immediate, firm and visible action is expected in the interest of national security, Constitutional values, and the protection of indigenous peoples, he added.

On Thursday a poster threatening people to vacate their land in parts of Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district was put up in Tura, prompting the state police to launch an investigation.

The poster, written in English, warned members of the Garo community living in areas such as Phubari, Rajabala, Tikrikilla, Sesla, Garobadha and Turisori to vacate their plots before 2027, failing which they would face consequences.





