‘ISIS poster’ appears in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills after quarry lynching; probe on

Shillong, Jan 29: A poster threatening people to vacate their land in parts of Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district was put up in Tura, prompting the state police to launch an investigation, on Thursday.

The poster, written in English, warned members of the Garo community living in areas such as Phubari, Rajabala, Tikrikilla, Sesla, Garobadha and Turisori to vacate their plots before 2027, failing which they would face consequences, he said.

"The poster was issued purportedly by ISIS and carries the name of one Aminur Islam. Investigations are underway to ascertain the origin of the poster and the identity of those behind it," a senior police officer said.

State minister Marcuise Marak said the matter was being treated seriously.

"Such threats are unacceptable and aimed at creating fear and disturbing communal harmony. The police have taken cognisance of it, and a case has been registered," Marak said in a statement.

The police officer said, "We are verifying whether the use of the name of an international terror organisation in the poster is intended to mislead people and create panic. A thorough investigation is on."

Interestingly, the development comes after the lynching of a young environmental activist in the district earlier this month.

Dilseng M. Sangma, who was associated with a Garo tribal organisation, was allegedly attacked by a mob while inspecting an illegal stone quarry in the Rajabala area earlier this month.

West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Abraham T. Sangma had earlier told PTI that Several NGO members had gone to the site to verify complaints of illegal quarrying and were attacked in the area.

The state government ordered strict action against those operating illegal quarries.

Additional security deployment has been made in sensitive areas, and authorities have appealed to the public to maintain peace.

PTI