‘ISI training homegrown terror’: Tipra chief sounds alarm after Red Fort blast

New Delhi /Guwahati, Nov. 12: Following Monday’s deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort that claimed at least 12 lives, Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Debbarma warned that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) may be attempting to train “disgruntled” Indian youth for terror strikes within the country.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Debbarma wrote, “In view of what has happened in the Delhi blast, it is becoming very clear ISI will train homegrown terror among disgruntled youth to target India. I have reports from credible sources suggesting the presence of Pakistani generals and brigadiers in Chittagong and Dhaka.”

Urging political parties to put aside differences, he added, “Politics should take a backseat over national interest… we all need to ensure our youth are given jobs, constitutional rights and development. We must also ensure that minorities are not just protected but empowered in Bangladesh.”

The remarks come amid renewed concerns over cross-border terror networks, following Monday’s explosion and ongoing investigations into possible international links.

Security experts say recent developments have underscored the need for heightened vigilance along India’s eastern frontier.

Amid these concerns, the Indian Army has accelerated measures to bolster defences in the Northeast. Lieutenant General R.C. Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, recently laid the foundation stone of the Lachit Borphukan Military Station at Bamunigaon in Assam’s Dhubri district, about 40 km from the Bangladesh border.

It will be the first major military base in western Assam, aimed at enhancing surveillance and intelligence capabilities along the sensitive frontier.

“The decision to set up the camp is a welcome one given the prevailing situation in Bangladesh,” said Brigadier (Retd.) Ranjit Kumar Borthakur. Until now, the nearest major Army installations were in Cooch Behar (West Bengal) and Tamulpur (Assam).

Meanwhile, in an apparent effort to de-escalate tensions, Bangladesh’s exiled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Wednesday, reiterated Dhaka’s commitment to maintaining strong ties with India.

“The interim government doesn’t represent what our countrymen and women think. India is and will remain our nation’s most important friend,” Hasina said.

The blast near Red Fort, which security agencies believe may have been reportedly triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED), has once again put the spotlight on regional instability, ISI activity and India’s evolving counter-terror strategy along its eastern borders.









With inputs from PTI