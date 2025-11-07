Lachit Borphukan Military Station inaugurated in Dhubri to boost regional security

Dhubri, Nov 7: In a significant step toward strengthening regional peace and security, the Lachit Borphukan Military Station was formally inaugurated on Thursday at Bamunigaon in Dhubri district.

Spanning 196 bighas in Sapotgram under the Bilasipara Revenue Circle, the newly established military station is expected to serve as a key strategic hub for maintaining stability and bolstering defense preparedness across Lower Assam.

The inauguration ceremony was led by Lieutenant General R. C. Tiwari, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, who underscored the importance of the facility in enhancing operational readiness and regional defense coordination.

Several distinguished civil and military dignitaries attended the event, reflecting the strong bond between the armed forces and the civil administration. Among those present were Lt. Gen. Gambhir Singh, AVSM, YSM, GOC, Gajraj Corps; Vivek Raj Singh, IGP (Assam Police); Dibakar Nath, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Dhubri; and Debasish Borah, APS, Superintendent of Police, Dhubri. Their collective presence was viewed as a testament to enduring civil-military cooperation in the region.

Officials noted that the establishment of the Lachit Borphukan Military Station would “go a long way in ensuring peace and security in the region,” while also promoting local development through new infrastructure and employment opportunities.

The station has been named after Lachit Borphukan, the legendary 17th-century Ahom general celebrated for his heroic leadership in the Battle of Saraighat against Mughal forces. The naming pays tribute to Assam’s rich martial heritage and historical pride.

Strategically located and equipped for rapid deployment, the new military base is expected to significantly strengthen the Army’s capacity for area domination, surveillance, and swift response to emerging security challenges.

The initiative received strong support from the Dhubri District Administration, led by DC Dibakar Nath, IAS, whose cooperation was instrumental in the station’s establishment. The project stands as a symbol of shared commitment between the military and civil authorities to ensure sustained peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.