Indo-Thai troops conclude Exercise Maitree with validation drills in Meghalaya

Guwahati, Sept 14: The 14th edition of the Indo-Thai joint military exercise ‘Maitree’ concluded in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district on Sunday, strengthening operational cooperation and deepening defence ties between the two nations.

The two-week exercise, held under a United Nations mandate, culminated in a rigorous 48-hour validation phase where both contingents executed complex tasks including the establishment of a temporary operating base, creation of an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) grid, village isolation, heliborne operations, raids and hostage rescue missions.

The exercise also saw the display and use of new-generation equipment by both armies, offering practical experience in the application of modern technology in combat scenarios.

According to defence officials, the joint training provided valuable exposure in counter-terrorism operations, peacekeeping drills, intelligence sharing and battlefield coordination.

The closing ceremony honoured outstanding soldiers and featured cultural performances celebrating the martial and artistic traditions of India and Thailand. Friendly volleyball, basketball and tug-of-war matches added a spirit of camaraderie, further strengthening bonds between the troops.

A senior Indian Army officer described the exercise as “an astounding success and a significant milestone in ensuring cordial relations between the two countries. Besides promoting understanding and interoperability between the two armies, it has further cemented the ties between India and Thailand.”

The Maitree series, launched in 2006, remains a cornerstone of India–Thailand defence cooperation, fostering trust, mutual respect and readiness for joint operations in future multinational missions.

The current edition further reinforces the bilateral defence cooperation and reflects the shared commitment of both armies towards peace, stability, and security in the region.

The last edition of the exercise between the two nations was held at Fort Vachiraprakan in Tak Province, Thailand.

PTI