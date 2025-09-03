India–Thailand joint military exercise Maitree-XIV kicks off at Meghalaya's Umroi

Shillong, Sept 3: The 14th edition of the India-Thailand joint military exercise, Maitree-XIV, began at Umroi on Tuesday. The exercise will continue till September 14 as part of the bilateral “military-to-military exchange programme” between the two countries.

The objective of the military exercise is to enhance cooperation, interoperability, and mutual understanding between the Indian Army and the Royal Thai Army, Defence officials said.

The joint exercise is meant to emphasise “company-level counter-terrorist operations in semi-urban terrain” under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.













The Indian Army contingent is being represented by 120 personnel from the Madras Regiment battalion. The Royal Thai Army contingent consists of 53 personnel





The two-week programme includes tactical drills, joint planning, special arms skills, physical fitness, and raiding operations. The exercise will culminate with a 48-hour validation exercise, simulating realistic operational scenarios.

The military exercise between the Indian Army and the Thai Army began in 2006 and is one of the important bilateral training exercises between the two nations.

The current edition further reinforces the bilateral defence cooperation and reflects the shared commitment of both armies towards peace, stability, and security in the region.

The last edition of the exercise between the two nations was held at Fort Vachiraprakan in Tak Province, Thailand.





