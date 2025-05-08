'India will finish Pakistan if it dares again': Tripura CM’s stern warning

Agartala, May 8: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has claimed that if Pakistan further tries to escalate tensions or create any fresh troubles, India would finish it.

Addressing a function on the occasion of observance of World Red Cross Day 2025 on Thursday, Chief Minister Saha said that the Indian armed forces, through the “Operation Sindoor”, gave a “befitting response” to the April-22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.

“What Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, he executes it. So long as Modi is the Prime Minister, India and the Indians are safe. We are all with him,” said Saha, expressing solidarity with the armed forces.

Chief Minister Saha said that the “Operation Sindoor” was a meticulously planned action on terrorist training camps and launchpads in Pakistan.

Appreciating the services of the Red Cross societies, Saha, who also holds the Home and Health portfolios, said that everyone must cooperate with the international body.

He said that the Indian Red Cross Society has been engaged in various humanitarian services for a long time through numerous social welfare activities.

He further added that their volunteers always come forward to provide voluntary services in areas such as addressing blood shortages, serving the distressed, raising awareness about drug abuse, and disaster management.

The Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated the voluntary blood donation camps in seven districts.

“The state government has been trying to further strengthen the infrastructure in all eight districts in the state so that blood collected through the voluntary blood donation camps can be properly stored and provided to the needy,” he said.

On the occasion of World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2025, the Tripura state branch of the Indian Red Cross Society organised a two-day programme.

--IANS