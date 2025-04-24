Will hunt terrorists to the ends of the Earth: PM Modi on Pahalgam attack

Patna, April 24: In his first public address after the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, issued a powerful warning to the "enemies" of the nation, stating that India will "identify, trace, and punish" every terrorist and their supporters, pursuing them to the "ends of the Earth".

“Today, from the soil of Bihar, I tell the entire world -- India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us,” he said, addressing a massive gathering in Bihar's Madhubani on Panchayati Raj Day.

Stressing that a stringent punishment will be given to the terrorists and those backing them, PM Modi said, “"This attack was not only on the unarmed tourists, but the enemies of the nation have dared to attack the soul of India. I would like to make it clear that those who have carried out this terrorist attack and those who have planned it will get a bigger punishment than they can imagine. We will punish them.”

Before starting his speech, the Prime Minister called on the public to observe a moment of silence for the lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, on Tuesday.

"Before I begin my speech, I would like to request all of you to observe a moment of silence to pay tribute to the families we lost in terror attacks on April 22," he said.

PM Modi said that the nation is united in expressing grief for the victims who lost lives in the cowardly act of terror.

"The brutal killing of innocent citizens by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22 has deeply saddened the entire nation. Millions of Indians are grieving. The whole country stands with the bereaved families in their time of sorrow. Some of the victims spoke Bangla, some spoke Kannada, some Marathi, Odia, Gujarati and Bihari. From Kargil to Kanyakumari, we are all grieving for them," he said.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to nations that extended support to India in its hour of grief.

-IANS