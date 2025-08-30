IMD warns of heavy rainfall across multiple Arunachal Pradesh districts in next 24 hours

Itanagar, Aug 30: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast widespread rainfall with thunderstorms across several districts of Arunachal Pradesh over the next few days, urging residents to remain alert for possible disruptions.

According to the district-wise forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Namsai, Lohit, Anjaw, East Siang, Upper Subansiri, Dibang Valley and parts of Lower Subansiri within the next 24 hours.

Papum Pare has been placed under a red alert (take action) due to the likelihood of intense rain and thunderstorms, while East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, Namsai, Lohit and adjoining districts remain under orange alert (be prepared).

Meanwhile, moderate to widespread rainfall is expected in Tawang, West Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, East Siang, West Siang, Shi-Yomi, Lower Dibang Valley and Changlang districts. Tirap and Longding are likely to see light to moderate rain, the IMD bulletin added.

The five-day outlook indicates that rain activity is expected to subside gradually from September 1, with most districts shifting to scattered or isolated showers.

By September 2 and 3, no major warnings have been issued, and conditions are likely to improve across the state.

Authorities have advised residents, particularly in vulnerable districts, to remain alert to the risks of waterlogging, landslides, and disruption of transport and communication due to heavy downpour and lightning.

Earlier, on August 27, a landslide struck the Sappar Padma stretch of the strategic Balipara-Charduar-Tawang Road in West Kameng district bringing traffic to a grinding halt.

At least two vehicles, including one belonging to the Army, were damaged as stones and debris rolled down the hillside and crushed them under their weight.

Army men had a close shave as the vehicle in which they were travelling, was completely mangled. Commuters in other vehicles also escaped unhurt.

Though there was no rain-fall at that time, the landslide is believed to have been triggered by heavy showers in the last few days.





PTI