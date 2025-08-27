Landslide hits BCT road in West Kameng, BRO restores connectivity after hours

Itanagar, Aug 27: A landslide struck the Sappar Padma stretch of the strategic Balipara-Charduar-Tawang Road in West Kameng district around 1.45 pm on Monday, bringing traffic to a grinding halt.

At least two vehicles, including one belonging to the Army, were damaged as stones and debris rolled down the hillside and crushed them under their weight.

Army men had a close shave as the vehicle in which they were travelling, was completely mangled. Commuters in other vehicles also escaped unhurt.

Though there was no rain-fall at that time, the landslide is believed to have been triggered by heavy showers in the last few days.

Clearing operations were launched immediately, and after hours of tireless work, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) cleared the debris and restored connectivity between Sappar and Padma.

The swift action by the BRO has ensured the safety of commuters and kept open a vital lifeline to the border regions of Arunachal Pradesh, sources said.