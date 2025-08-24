Five held with meth tablets worth Rs 1 Cr in Manipur

Imphal, Aug 24: Security forces in Manipur’s Thoubal district have arrested five suspected drug peddlers and seized methamphetamine tablets valued worth Rs 1 crore, police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made during a joint operation at Lilong Ushoipokpi Tharaorok on Saturday.

Officials said 2.27 kg of Yaba tablets (methamphetamine) was recovered from the residence of one of the accused, while another 45 gm was seized from the house of another suspect.

The recovered drugs are valued at around Rs 1.6 crore in the international market, officials said.

Methamphetamine, commonly known as ‘ice’ or ‘crystal meth’, is a highly addictive and powerful stimulant.

Further investigation is underway to trace the network behind the seized consignment, they said.

Earlier, in July security forces in Manipur have seized drugs worth Rs 18 crore, arrested a militant and recovered some arms and ammunition from different places in the region.

A joint team of Manipur Police and CRPF intercepted a car at Tupul bridge coming from Churachandpur towards Kangpokpi and seized 196 soap cases containing suspected heroin/ brown sugar weighing 2.193 kg, excluding the case, from the vehicle. The approximate value of the seized drugs is Rs 18 crore, the official said.









With inputs from PTI