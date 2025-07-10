Manipur: Drugs worth Rs 18 crore seized, militant arrested

Imphal, July 10: The security forces in Manipur have seized drugs worth Rs 18 crore, arrested a militant and recovered some arms and ammunition from different places during the past 24 hours, officials said here on Thursday.

A police official said that a joint team of Manipur Police and CRPF intercepted a car at Tupul bridge coming from Churachandpur towards Kangpokpi and seized 196 soap cases containing suspected heroin/ brown sugar weighing 2.193 kg, excluding the case, from the vehicle. The approximate value of the seized drugs is Rs 18 crore, the official said.

The two drug peddlers, who were travelling in the car, were also arrested. They were identified as Ginminlen Haokip (24) and Holminlen Khongsal (30). Haokip is a resident of Kangpokpi district, and Khongsal hails from Chandel district. Chandel district shares an unfenced border with Myanmar.

The official said the security forces arrested two individuals from the Mao police check post in Senapati district and recovered 18 plastic packets containing dry Ganja weighing approximately 22 kg from them. The estimated value of the Ganja (marijuana) is Rs 2.18 lakh. The arrested individuals were identified as Ajmir Sarif (19) and Iliyas Ali Shah, both are residents of Thoubal district.

Manipur Police also arrested one cadre of the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-People’s War Group) militant outfit from Lamphel Super Market area in Imphal West district. The arrested militant, identified as Shyamchand Singh (38), was involved in extortion activities from the public in Bishnupur and Thoubal districts.

In another case, the police raided the residential house of a known vehicle lifter, one Mohammad Hefajuddin Boboy (27), at Santhel Awang Leikal under Imphal West district. Sensing the police raid, Hefajuddin fled from his house. Later, police recovered from his residence one Honda Activa 6G two-wheeler, which was reportedly stolen from the Thongju area, Imphal East district, on July 5.

The owner of the two-wheeler has since been informed of the recovery, and a formal process for handing over the same has been initiated, said the police. Police are on the lookout for Hefajuddin, and efforts to arrest him are underway.

The security forces also recovered some arms and ammunition from Bishnupur and Kangpokpi District. The recovered arms and ammunition include one AK 56 rifle, one .303 rifle, one 303 Light Machine Gun, one double-barrel and two single-barrel guns.

Security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts.

The police have also cautioned people against rumours and fake videos. They have appealed to people not to believe in rumours and to be vigilant about false videos. The veracity of any circulation of unfounded videos, audio clips, etc., can be confirmed by the Central Control Room, a police statement said.

The police said that there are possibilities of many fake posts being circulated on social media. “It is hereby cautioned that uploading and circulation of such fake posts on social media would attract legal action with consequences. Further, an appeal is made to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately,” the statement said.

--IANS



