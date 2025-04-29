Family crushed by boulders in Mizoram rockfall, one survives

Aizawl, April 29: In a tragic incident near Mizoram's Lengpui Airport, three members of a family lost their lives after their car was crushed by a massive rockfall on Monday afternoon, police said.

The victims identified as Lalrinliana (68), his wife Lungtiawii, and their daughter Vanlalhruaii (24) died instantly when boulders struck their vehicle near Pukpui, an accident-prone stretch known for its steep rock faces. Their son, Lallawmzuala (28), who was driving the vehicle, sustained serious injuries but survived the disaster.

According to police at Sairang, the family was returning to their Falkland residence in Aizawl Mizoram after picking up VanlaIhruaii from the airport. She had just arrived from Singapore, where she had been employed as a nurse.

The wreckage of the car was flattened beyond recognition. Emergency teams retrieved the bodies from the debris and transported them to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Lengpui. Lallawmzuala was referred to Aizawl for advanced treatment after receiving first aid at the Lengpui PHC.

Lawmthanga, village council president of Lengpui, said the bodies would be brought to Aizawl for post-mortem. Funeral services are expected to take place on Tuesday.

Authorities noted that the site of the tragedy, near a small waterfall at Pukpui, has been rated above 500 on the Rockfall Hazard Rating Sys-tem (RHRS), indicating a critical risk level that necessitates urgent stabilisation.