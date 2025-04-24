Northeast's economic corridor set to unlock strategic growth potential, says Lalduhoma

Aizawl, April 24: In a significant push towards regional development, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma chaired the first meeting of the High-Level Task Force on the North East Economic Corridor (NEEC), calling it a transformative step to unlock the strategic and economic potential of the North Eastern Region.

The virtual meeting brought together key stakeholders including Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, and Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Addressing the gathering as the convener of the Task Force on Wednesday, Lalduhoma highlighted the urgent need for regional cooperation with India’s Asian neighbours and robust public-private investment to fast-track development in the region. He said that the NEEC should act as a catalyst for inclusive and sustainable growth by enhancing connectivity, boosting trade, and unlocking untapped sectoral potential.

"The Task Force aims to comprehensively assess the current infrastructure, economic and investment landscape in the North East and devise actionable strategies for both short and long-term development," said Lalduhoma. He added that aligning the corridor’s objectives with measurable milestones would be crucial for real progress.

Envisioned by the Ministry of DoNER, the NEEC is designed to establish an integrated network of roads, railways, airports, ports, digital infrastructure, and power facilities across the region. It also seeks to foster sector-specific growth in industries like bamboo, agarwood, tea, rubber, sericulture, and agriculture—with a special focus on high-value crops like kiwi and pineapple.

Another vital component of the initiative is the creation of growth hubs and border centres to harness local resources, respond to evolving market demands, and attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). These centres will also play a critical role in defining strategic zones for industrial and economic expansion.

Lalduhoma emphasized the necessity of cross-border collaboration with neighbouring Asian countries to position the Northeast as a vibrant economic corridor and gateway to Southeast Asia. The vision includes promoting exports, creating jobs, and encouraging innovation in key sectors that align with both national goals and regional aspirations.

The first meeting of the High-Level Task Force marks a pivotal moment in the Centre’s strategy to bridge developmental gaps in the North East and bring the region to the forefront of India’s economic resurgence.