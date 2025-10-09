Democratically elected govt must to restore normalcy: Conrad Sangma in Manipur

Imphal, Oct 9: Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma arrived in Imphal, on Thursday.

He was welcomed at the airport by party MLAs, state NPP president Y Joykumar Singh, and other party functionaries.

Sangma said he plans to meet leaders of various civil society organisations during his visit, underlining the importance of grassroots connections in peace-building.

“As a political party, it is essential to reach out and engage. If we don’t connect with the grassroots, we are missing the point. Our aim is to engage directly with the people,” he said.

On the issue of government formation in Manipur, Sangma said that the NPP would consult its legislators before making any decision on extending support to a BJP-led government.

“We will examine the situation and consult all leaders and stakeholders. Before deciding on supporting a BJP-led government, we will first discuss with our MLAs. As a political party, we stand for a pro-public and democratically elected government. To restore normalcy, it is vital that a democratically elected government is in place,” he added.

Earlier, on November 12, 2024, the NPP had withdrawn its support from the Manipur coalition government led by the BJP, citing a “loss of confidence” in then Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s leadership.

Sangma also noted that while the situation in Manipur has improved compared to previous months, “a lot more has to be done”.

“We have seen a reduction in violence, but that doesn’t necessarily mean peace has returned to the state. Building trust and engaging with one another is a work in progress; much remains to be done,” he said.

Highlighting the role of political leadership, he added, “Leadership will play a crucial role. Political parties and various stakeholders must actively engage, and I hope this process will pave the way for lasting peace in the state.”

The visit follows consultations with NPP legislators in Manipur, party leaders, and state committees. Sangma’s three-day visit will also include engagements in Nagaland from October 9 to 11.