NPP quit Manipur govt over lack of confidence in Biren Singh’s leadership: Conrad Sangma

Guwahati, Nov 13: A day after withdrawing support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, National People's Party (NPP) president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma clarified that the decision was driven by a "loss of confidence" in Chief Minister N Biren Singh's leadership.

“It is very specific to him, Chief Minister Biren Singh. If we see a change in leadership, along with a positive step forward and a concrete plan to resolve the crisis, we are open to constructive cooperation. We want to contribute to restoring peace and normalcy. However, it’s difficult to say anything definitive at this point,” Sangma told a national newswire, on Monday.

Sangma said that the NPP made the decision to withdraw support after consultations with its legislators in Manipur, party leaders, and state committees. "We have withdrawn our support because, as a party, we have lost confidence in the Biren Singh-led government," he said.

Expressing deep concern over the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur, Sangma criticised the state government, stating, "The Manipur government under the leadership of N Biren Singh has completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy."

However, he added that the NPP would consider resuming its support if the situation in the violence-hit state improves significantly.

Earlier on Sunday, the NPP wrote to JP Nadda apprising him about the party’s decision to withdraw its support from the Manipur coalition government.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Biran Singh, on Monday, has convened a meeting with ministers and MLAs of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the wake of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The NPP’s withdrawal on Sunday is unlikely to significantly affect the BJP government in Manipur, as the BJP holds 37 seats in the Assembly, comfortably above the majority mark of 31.

This means that even without the NPP’s 7 legislators, the BJP can continue to govern with the support of its remaining allies, including the Janata Dal (United), which holds 6 seats.