Curfew defied in Manipur as protests erupt over Bishnupur child killings

Imphal, Apr 9: In a calibrated yet firm response following the fatal Bishnupur mortar blast, CRPF’s Rapid Action Force (RAF) on Thursday displayed warning banners at the rally site in Keisampat, declaring the gathering unlawful and directing immediate dispersal, even as protests were held across the valley under tight security.

Despite the tense situation, rallies at Malom and from Kwakeithel remained peaceful, largely due to active intervention and regulation by security forces to prevent escalation.

A protest rally under COCOMI was held at Malom in Imphal West. In another major mobilisation, a rally that began from Kwakeithel near Imphal College was stopped at Keisampat by multiple layers of security deployment.

At Keisampat, RAF personnel held up a large red banner declaring the assembly unlawful, repeatedly warning “listen, listen, listen” and directing protesters to disperse, cautioning that legal action would follow in case of non-compliance.

Meanwhile, security forces also carried out flag marches in sensitive areas as part of area domination measures to maintain law and order and deter any potential escalation.

Even as tensions remained high, security forces adopted a restrained but firm approach, guiding the protesters and preventing any direct confrontation, ensuring that both rallies passed off without violence.

During the rally, Th. Komdombi, representing five major civil society organisations, voiced strong dissatisfaction over the Government’s response to the Tronglaobi incident.

“We represent five major civil society organisations and we are not satisfied with the actions taken by the Government regarding the Tronglaobi incident. Two minor children were killed in the rocket attack, and we are demanding accountability and stronger action,” she said.

Amid the standoff, representatives of five organisations were allowed to meet Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh at the Secretariat.

According to the Chief Minister, who held the meeting in the presence of Home Minister K Govindas Singh and other MLAs, the discussions with AMUCO, MSF, Poirei Leimarol, COHR and AMAWOVA were “constructive and substantive.” He stated that the Government has taken serious note of the concerns raised and termed the incident “deeply unfortunate.”

He further said the State is in continuous coordination with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and assured that those responsible will be identified and dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

In a post on social media after the meeting, the Chief Minister reiterated the Government’s commitment to restoring normalcy and called for cooperation from civil society organisations.

Meanwhile, the valley remains tense but under close watch, with curfew enforcement, heavy deployment and continuous area domination in place to prevent any further escalation.

The developments come in the wake of the Bishnupur district incident where protesters stormed a CRPF camp, vandalised infrastructure and torched vehicles belonging to the force. As the situation spiralled, security personnel opened fire, leading to the death of three protesters.

The unrest stems from the Tronglaobi incident in Bishnupur district, where two minor children were killed in a suspected rocket attack, triggering widespread outrage. Curfew has since been imposed across several valley districts.