BSF aims to seal Meghalaya–Bangladesh border by 2026 amid security concerns

Shillong, Dec 2: Expressing hope that the entire border of Meghalaya with Bangladesh would be sealed by 2026, Meghalaya frontier Inspector General (IG) of the BSF, OP Upadhyay, said here today that coupled with the fence, advanced surveillance equipment would lead to better patrolling of the international border.

The Border Security Force (BSF) is on high alert due to the rise of fundamentalism in Bangladesh, Upadhyay added.

He further added that the border guards are taking "pre-cautions" and on high alert so that fundamentalists from Bangladesh don't sneak into India.

Some of the areas vulnerable to fundamentalist activities include regions in Garo Hills bordering Assam, particularly South West Garo Hills.

South West Garo Hills shares a border with sensitive areas such as Mankachar in Assam and other such areas of Bangladesh.

Upadhyay said to foil any sinister attempt of the fundamentalists, the BSF is coordinating with several intelligence agencies. Efforts are on to fence the entire stretch of Meghalaya's 443-km with Bangladesh.

As of now, 49-km of the border remains unfenced due to various reasons.

Earlier, during the socio-political unrest in Bangladesh, the East Khasi Hills district administration imposed a night curfew for two months along the border areas on November 26.