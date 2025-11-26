Meghalaya’s EKH enforces two-month night curfew as Bangladesh unrest simmers

Shillong, Nov 26: Amid the ongoing socio-political unrest in Bangladesh, the East Khasi Hills district administration has imposed a night curfew along the border areas.

The restriction, enforced from Tuesday evening, and it would be imposed every evening from 8 pm to 6 am within 1 km of the Zero Line along the India-Bangladesh border, for two months.

The curfew has been enforced under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

In the order, Deputy Commissioner R.M. Kurbah warned of a possible surge in cross-border movement involving "unwanted elements, including members of proscribed militant groups, smugglers and other illegal operatives."

She further pointed out that “certain portions of the border areas in East Khasi Hills are still being porous and prone to infiltration by illegal migrants, members of organised crime having linkage to anti-national elements including armed insurgent groups.”

Meghalaya shares 443 km of its boundary with Bangladesh, of which East Khasi Hills accounts for 111 km.

Around 7–8 km of this stretch remain unfenced and prone to infiltration. The administration cautioned that without preventive measures, illegal and undesirable activities could escalate into uncontrollable cross-border movement, threatening peace and security in the district.

The curfew order restricts movement along the border, prohibits unauthorised gatherings of five or more people, and bans the carrying of arms or objects that may be used as weapons.

BSF Inspector General O.P. Upadhyay said that while the situation in Bangladesh remains fluid, the border is currently under control.

“We have regular contacts with our counterpart in Bangladesh and everything is under control at the moment. The restrictions have been imposed owing to the current situation in Bangladesh and it’s a routine procedure taking into consideration prevailing conditions,” the BSF IG added.