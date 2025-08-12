Bangladesh police constable, ex-Army man held in Meghalaya border raid case

Shillong, August 12: Meghalaya Police has taken custody of three Bangladesh nationals, including a serving police constable and a “dismissed” army personnel, who allegedly infiltrated India through South West Khasi Hills district on August 8.

The trio, along with three others already in custody, is suspected to be part of a larger group of eight to nine infiltrators who crossed over at Rongdongai village with arms and communication devices. Their motive is still under investigation.

A local court in Mawkyrwat granted police three days’ custody, South West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Banraplang Jyrwa said.

“We might seek an extension if necessary. We are still looking for more Bangladeshis on the run,” he added.

So far, those apprehended have been identified as Mubarak Hussain, Marufur Rahman, Mefus Rahman, Jangir Alam, Akram, and Saem Hussain.

Two of the detainees are in hospital after being assaulted by villagers in Rongdongai, where they allegedly crossed over.

On Monday evening, Akram, who had been absconding, was caught by residents of Kaitha Kona village with serious injuries.

He was taken to Maheshkhola Public Health Centre, where doctors declared him “brought dead”.

Investigators say some detainees have given conflicting accounts, with claims of being Awami League supporters fleeing Bangladesh’s political turmoil.

However, security sources are sceptical, noting the group’s possession of arms and communications gear, suggesting they are not ordinary asylum seekers.

Initially, BSF officials speculated the men might have crossed the border to hunt geckos, prized in alternative medicine markets in China, Bangladesh, and parts of Southeast Asia.

The force now believes the suspects, many of whom allegedly met in jail, were plotting to abduct coal and limestone businessmen in India.

“These Bangladeshis are criminals who came with intent to abduct Indian businessmen,” a BSF official said.

The BSF maintains that the situation along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya is under control.

However, officials confirmed another recent incident in Sonatala, Khasi Hills, where Bangladeshi nationals allegedly tried to force entry into India, prompting the BSF to fire blank rounds to disperse them.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and state police are jointly combing the area to track down the remaining suspects.