Fifth Bangladesh national nabbed in Meghalaya border raid case

Shillong, Aug 10: Security forces on Sunday arrested a fifth Bangladeshi national in connection with the armed raid on a border village in Meghalaya’s South West Khasi Hills district, police said.

According to officials, the accused was part of a group of eight to nine armed men who crossed into Rongdangai village around midnight on August 7, assaulted a local shopkeeper, and looted cash and valuables before retreating towards the border.

Villagers, with the help of security personnel, managed to catch four of them shortly after the incident.

Superintendent of Police B. Jyrwa said the fifth suspect was captured during a joint search operation by the Meghalaya Police and the BSF in the Chibak forest area on Saturday night.

Items seized from the suspects included a Bangladesh Police identity card, three medical prescriptions, three wireless handsets, an axe, a barbed-wire cutter, a small knife, three micro-explosives, and currency in both Bangladeshi taka and Indian rupees.

The gang leader, a Bangladesh Police constable, sustained injuries during confrontation with villagers and BSF personnel and is currently under treatment.

Border fencing work is underway in the area as part of measures to curb cross-border crime, police said, adding that efforts are on to trace the remaining suspects.









