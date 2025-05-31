Back-to-back BJP meets in Imphal as new govt talks gain momentum in Manipur

Imphal, May 31: A day after ruling MLAs held a meeting at the official residence of former Forest Minister and Thongju MLA Thongam Biswajit Singh in Imphal on Friday evening, BJP legislators convened again on Saturday at the party office in Keishampat.

They met with state BJP president A Sharda Devi to discuss the formation of a new government amid the ongoing flash floods in the state.

The agenda of the sudden closed-door meeting on Friday evening was not disclosed, and none of the MLAs present shared details of what was discussed. However, Saturday’s meeting was related to government formation, confirmed Wangjing-Tentha MLA Paonam Brojen.

The BJP MLAs who reportedly attended Friday’s meeting are- Th. Biswajit (Thongju), Y. Khemchand (Singjamei), K. Govindas (Bishnupur), Dr. S. Ranjan (Konthoujam), L. Susindro (Khurai), Karam Shyam (Langthabal), P. Brojen (Wangjing-Tentha), H. Dingo (Sekmai), Th. Radheshyam (Heirok), Y. Radheshyam (Hiyanglam), Th. Raghumani (Uripok), S. Kebi (Naoriya Pakhanglakpa), S. S. Olish (Chandel), S. Kujakeshwor (Patsoi), Kh. Ibomcha (Lamlai), L. Rameshwar (Keirao), S. Premchandra (Kumbi), T. Robindro (Thanga), Dinganglung Gangmei (Nungba), K. Robindro (Mayang Imphal), S. Rajen (Lamshang), and Usham Deben (Wabagai).

Earlier, on May 28, ten ruling MLAs met with the Governor of Manipur to express their desire to form a popular government in the state.

“We, the 44 MLAs, have expressed our willingness to form the government as per the wishes of the people and the current situation. We also discussed various aspects to resolve the ongoing crisis in the state.,” said Thokchom Radheshyam, MLA of Heirok, after the meeting with the Governor.

Th. Radheshyam previously served as Education Minister in Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s first term.

The 10 MLAs who met with the Governor included seven BJP MLAs, two from the National People’s Party (NPP), and one Independent.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned on February 9 and the ruling BJP failed to select his successor.

In the last Assembly elections, the BJP secured a clear majority by winning 32 out of 60 seats. The NPP became the second-largest party with 7 seats. Congress and NPF won 5 seats each, the newly formed Kuki People's Alliance (KPA) secured 2 seats, and 3 Independents were elected.