With 44 Manipur BJP MLAs ready to form govt, Speaker heads to Delhi

Imphal, May 28: In a significant political development in Manipur, BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyam, on Wednesday, said that all 44 party MLAs in the state are ready to form a “popular government”. However, the final decision now rests with the BJP’s central leadership, he said.

Radheshyam made the statement after meeting Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan along with nine other BJP legislators. The delegation, he said, represented the consensus of the party's legislative wing in the state.

“All 44 MLAs have agreed to form a government as per the people’s wishes. We are ready and have communicated this to the Governor. We also discussed possible solutions to the issues plaguing the state,” said the Heirok MLA, while speaking to reporters.

Radheshyam highlighted that there is no dissent within the BJP camp regarding government formation. “The Speaker has individually and jointly met with all MLAs. No one opposes forming a government,” he said.

When asked about when the BJP would formally stake claim, Radheshyam said, “We are a national party and the final decision will be taken by the central leadership. But informing the Governor of our readiness is itself a way of staking claim.”

Meanwhile, Manipur Assembly Speaker Th Satyabrata Singh has reportedly left for New Delhi after being summoned by BJP’s central leadership—an indication that a final decision may be imminent.

Radheshyam also noted the ongoing hardships faced by the people of Manipur. “In the last term, we lost two years to COVID-19. In this term, another two years have been lost to conflict. People have suffered too much,” he said.

Earlier, former Chief Minister N Biren Singh had met the Governor on Tuesday evening, fuelling speculation that a major political announcement could be on the horizon.