Arunachal's Donyi Polo Airport honoured as best UDAN airport at Wings India 2026

Itanagar, Jan 31: Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh has been named the best airport under the Centre’s regional air connectivity scheme, UDAN.

The award was presented by Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu at the Wings India 2026 event held in Hyderabad, on Friday.

The airport was recognised under the Regional Connectivity Scheme–Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN).

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the recognition reflected the state’s “collective commitment to improving regional connectivity, strengthening infrastructure, and opening new pathways for growth, tourism and opportunity across Arunachal Pradesh”.

Opened in late 2022 and developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Donyi Polo Airport currently operates regular flights to Delhi and Kolkata, significantly improving passenger access and supporting economic activity in the state.

Officials said the accolade underscored Arunachal Pradesh’s progress in aviation infrastructure and regional connectivity, and was expected to enhance the state’s visibility on the national aviation map while encouraging further investment in air transport.

Earlier, in September 2025, Union Civil Aviation Minister Naidu had inaugurated a new terminal building at the Hollongi airport.

At the time, he had announced that daily flight services to Delhi would commence from September 17, expanding operations from the earlier four-days-a-week schedule.

The airport has been positioned as a key driver of regional development, aligning with broader efforts to boost connectivity and economic growth in India’s Northeast.

