Itanagar’s Donyi Polo Airport gets new terminal, daily flights to Delhi start Sept 17

Itanagar, Sept 4: Union minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, on Thursday, said that civil aviation has been a key sector for the NDA government, with the number of airports, fleet of aircraft and passengers doubling in the last 11 years.

Speaking to the press after inaugurating a new terminal of the Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi, the Union Civil Aviation Minister lauded Chief Minister Pema Khandu's efforts in the completion of the project.

"The new terminal building has a pre-covered capacity of 800 passengers, enabling it to handle up to 15 lakh people annually. This is a significant jump from the earlier temporary facility, which could accommodate just 150 passengers," the minister said.

Daily flight services to Delhi will commence from Donyi Polo Airport from September 17, up from four-days-a-week services at present, he said.





Union minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, CM Khandu at the new terminal, on Thursday.

"The Centre has laid special focus on improving air connectivity in the Northeast. Daily flight services from Itanagar to other major cities will also commence soon," Naidu said.

The Donyi Polo Airport, which began operations in 2022, is among several airports in Arunachal Pradesh being developed, along with Pasighat, Tezu, and Ziro.

At present, the airport connects Itanagar with Guwahati, Kolkata, and Tezu.

Naidu said discussions were underway to expand regional links, including the development of heliports across the state.

"This is part of the extended UDAN scheme, which has been renewed for another 10 years to improve domestic and regional connectivity by supporting airlines on routes that were previously considered unviable," he said.

The modified scheme will place special emphasis on the Northeast, hilly states, and aspirational districts, he added.

The minister also launched several passenger-centric initiatives at the airport, including the UDAN Yatri Cafe to provide affordable food and beverages; a library allowing travellers to pick up and drop off books across airports; the AVASAR platform for self-help and women's groups to sell local products; and a new kids' store for families travelling through the airport.

"These initiatives are part of a broader plan to enhance the overall passenger experience. The government is looking at providing free Wi-Fi for both domestic and international passengers, as well as installing more charging stations and workstations," the minister added.

Khandu, state Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, and Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman Vipin Kumar were present.

PTI