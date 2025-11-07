Arson, clashes break out in Meghalaya's Mawryngkneng despite section 163 restrictions

Shillong, Nov 7: Despite imposition of Section 163 of the BNSS, stray incidents of arson marred the law-and-order situation at Mawryngkneng on the outskirts of the Meghalaya capital.

The East Khasi Hills DC has imposed the relevant section, restricting assembly of five or more persons and carrying of any arms. The DC has also warned that violators of the order would be penalised and booked under Section 223 of the BNS.

In the ongoing stir over the demand of payment of Government-approved rates for transportation of cement and clinkers from Jaintia Hills, truckers blocked the highway in the wee hours on Wednesday, which led to violence. The police used tear gas and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse a mob, in which several persons were injured.

The protest was led by the Meghalaya Commercial Truck Owners’ and Drivers’ Association. The members of the association have alleged that the cement plants are not honouring the government rates for transportation of goods.

Association president Mokslander Marngar and a few other members were arrested in the aftermath of Wednesday’s violence.

Meanwhile, the Barak Valley Truck Owners’ Coordination Committee and the Katigora Truck Owners’ Association of Assam have extended support to their Meghalaya counterparts.

The two truckers’ associations said that if the cement and clinker plants did not pay the Government-approved rates, they would also join the strike.

Several cement plants have mushroomed in the limestone-rich Jaintia Hills region. Some of the major cement and clinker plants include Star Cement Limited, Meghalaya Cement Limited, Hill Cement Company, Amrit Cement Limited, and others.





By

Staff Correspondent