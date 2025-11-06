Police crackdown on truckers' protest in Meghalaya, several injured, four arrested

Shillong, Nov 6: Several persons were injured after the police used tear gas and resorted to lathi charge to disperse an unruly mob blocking trucks on the National Highway 6 at Mawryngkneng in East Khasi Hills district today.

The trucks were blocked by activists of the Meghalaya Commercial Truck Owners' and Drivers' Association, who have been on an indefinite strike against the cement plants operating in the Jaintia Hills region, since October 27.

Four persons were also arrested by the police, including the president of the truckers' body, Mokslander Marngar, in today's incident.

"Several persons were injured after the protest turned violent and disrupted movement of vehicles on the high-way and the subsequent intervention by the security forces to restore order. Four persons have been arrested," a senior police officer said.

The East Khasi Hills district administration is likely to clamp Section 163 of the BNSS, which prevents assembly of five or more persons in the area, officials added.

"The situation in the area is under control and security personnel are providing escort to the stranded trucks and other vehicles for uninterrupted movement on the highway," the officials stated.

The agitating truckers' association claims that the cement plants are not paying the Government-notified rates for transportation.

Government officials have been trying to negotiate with the association members, who prevented truckers not affiliated to their association, from transporting goods produced in the cement plants.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that the Government is committed to resolving the issue through dialogue. He appealed to the truckers to avoid disruptive protests, stressing that the Government is always open for talks and cooperation.