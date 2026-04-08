Amid unrest, Manipur CM plans Kuki belt visit; internet curbs eased partly

Imphal, Apr 8: Amid prevailing tension in Manipur, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh is set to travel through Kangpokpi district, a Kuki-inhabited area, in what is being seen as a bold attempt to restore confidence and normalcy amid ethnic tensions.

Deputy Chief Minister Loshi Dikho said the Naga Peoples’ Organisation, along with major tribal bodies, women’s groups, and student organisations, is preparing to accord a grand reception to the Chief Minister in Senapati.

“People want peace. Across communities, there is support for the government’s initiatives. Only a few disruptive elements are trying to create problems,” he added.

Highlighting the government’s outreach efforts, he said the Khemchand-led administration has already undertaken multiple visits to conflict-hit areas like Jiribam and has received “overwhelming support” from the public.

Appealing to the public, Dikho stressed that lasting peace is essential for Manipur’s future.

“Manipur has immense potential. But without peace, we cannot move forward. My appeal is for people to understand each other and work together,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government, on Wednesday, conditionally lifted the suspension of broadband services in five valley districts, while mobile data services remain suspended.

In an official statement, the Home Department said the decision followed a review of the prevailing situation and the hardships caused to citizens, noting that the internet ban had disrupted the functioning of important offices, the high court, and work-from-home activities.

The statement said the conditional lifting applies to broadband connections (ILL and FTTH) through registered ISPs/TSPs only.

Users must comply with all terms and conditions, including restrictions on Wi-Fi or hotspot sharing, and cannot use any other connections apart from those permitted, it said.

The internet curb was triggered after violence broke out in Bishnupur district on Tuesday as two children were killed in the bomb attack on their home, while two others were shot dead when a mob stormed a CRPF camp during a protest against the blast.

With inputs from PTI