After Assam CM's request, Meghalaya orders fair probe into law student's death

Shillong, June 7: Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma, has assured a fair and impartial inquiry into the death of Namrata Bora, who reportedly died in a road accident in Nongpoh, Ri-Bhoi district, on June 4.

The assurance came in response to a request from his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma. "“I have given instructions to ensure the same,” he said on social media, on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, taking to a popular microblogging platform, Sarma had urged Sangma to ensure transparency in the probe.

“I request the Chief Minister of Meghalaya to kindly look into a tragic incident... I request that a fair and impartial enquiry be conducted by a senior police officer to ensure that all facts surrounding the incident are brought to light,” Sarma posted.

The accident occurred when a vehicle bearing Assam registration number AS 01 EV 9578 allegedly swerved to avoid a stationary car and crashed.

Namrata, a student of law in a city college, reportedly died on the spot due to the impact, while four other co-passengers sustained minor injuries.

However, suspicions have been raised by Bora’s family, who allege foul play.

The case took a new turn after a video, reportedly recorded inside the car on the night of the incident, surfaced online.

The video shows loud music playing, with Namrata seated in the backseat. Anayatul Wadud, identified as the son of an AIUDF MLA, is seen driving, along with other passengers in the vehicle.

Authorities have not confirmed any arrests or charges yet, but the call for a high-level investigation suggests mounting pressure to ensure justice.