CM urges Meghalaya to launch thorough probe into law student’s death in Nongpoh

Guwahati, June 7: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma to order a thorough investigation into the alleged road accident that claimed the life of a law student from Guwahati in Nongpoh, Meghalaya.

Taking to social media on Saturday, Sarma requested Sangma to assign a senior police officer to probe the circumstances surrounding the death of Namrata Bora, a young law student who reportedly died in a road accident near Nongpoh Police Station in the early hours of June 4.

"A case has been registered at Nongpoh Police Station. However, in view of the concerns raised by the bereaved family and well-wishers, I request that a fair and impartial enquiry be conducted by a senior police officer to ensure that all facts surrounding the incident are brought to light,” Sarma posted on a popular micro-blogging website.





I request Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri @SangmaConrad, to kindly look into a tragic incident that occurred near Nongpoh Police Station in the early hours of Wednesday, June 4.



A vehicle bearing Assam registration number AS 01 EV 9578 met with an accident, resulting… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 7, 2025

According to initial reports, Bora had travelled to Shillong with five friends on the night of June 3. The accident occurred while they were returning the next morning, when an unidentified truck allegedly rammed into the car she was travelling in.

Bora died on the spot, while the four other occupants sustained minor injuries and were admitted to a government hospital.

The incident has raised suspicions among Bora’s family members, who allege foul play. They pointed to irregularities such as her flat in Rukminigaon, Guwahati, being left unlocked—something they claim was uncharacteristic of her. They also said she typically informed them before travelling anywhere.

Adding to the intrigue, a video from the night of the incident has surfaced online. Reportedly recorded inside the vehicle, it shows loud music playing, with Namrata seated in the back. Anayatul Wadud, identified as the son of an All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA, is seen driving, with others in the car.

As pressure mounts from both the public and the victim’s family, the Meghalaya government is yet to officially announce whether it will transfer the case to a senior official or a specialised agency.