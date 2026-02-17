51 Kuki students evacuated from tensed Ukhrul as board exams begin in Manipur

Imphal, Feb 17: Amid the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, police on February 15 evacuated 51 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Ramva, and facilitated their relocation to JNV Kangpokpi to ensure their safety and continuity of studies.

According to the Manipur Police Control Room, all the evacuated students belong to the Kuki community.

Of them, 20 girls were shifted from the 40 Assam Rifles Battalion Headquarters at Shangshak, while 31 boys were evacuated from the F Company of the 40 Assam Rifles at the Shokvao Company Operating Base.

In view of the prevailing situation, examination centres of 18 students appearing for the Class X and XII board examinations were transferred to JNV Kangpokpi.

As a precautionary measure, the remaining Kuki students studying at JNV Ramva were also evacuated.

During the operation, tension briefly flared after some members of the public reportedly mistook the students for miscreants.

However, timely intervention by Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (TKS) and its zonal units, particularly the President of Katho Katamnao Long, helped defuse the situation.

Community leaders persuaded villagers across Shangshak, Ramva, Shokvao, TM Kasom and S. Laho, ensuring the students’ safe passage to Litan Police Station despite heightened sensitivities.

Meanwhile, the Higher Secondary Examination (10+2) conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) commenced across the State on Tuesday amid elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth and fair conduct.

Nearly 31,500 students are appearing for the examinations at 177 centres across hill and valley districts. The exams are scheduled to conclude on March 20, 2026.

Authorities have deployed invigilators and coordinated with district administrations and security agencies to maintain a peaceful and transparent process.

Officials have appealed to all communities to exercise restraint, refrain from spreading rumours and cooperate with authorities to ensure a conducive atmosphere for students.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh extended his best wishes to the candidates, urging them to approach the examinations with confidence and composure.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s message of being an “exam warrior” rather than an “exam worrier,” he encouraged students to treat examinations as a celebration of learning, while appealing to parents and teachers to offer support without undue pressure.