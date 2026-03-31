48-hr shutdown cripples life in Manipur’s Ukhrul, Kamjong after Hongbei killing

Imphal, Mar 31: A 48-hour shutdown brought normal life to a halt in Manipur’s Ukhrul and Kamjong districts on Tuesday, following the killing of four NSCN (Eastern Flank) cadres in an alleged attack that has triggered widespread outrage.

The shutdown, observed across district headquarters and adjoining areas, entered its second consecutive day, severely disrupting daily activity.

Markets remained closed, roads were largely deserted with minimal vehicular movement, and educational institutions and commercial establishments stayed shut.

However, essential services, including medical emergencies, water supply and electricity, continued uninterrupted, officials said.

The protest was called in response to the killing of four cadres at Hongbei village on March 28, allegedly involving members of the NSCN (IM).

The incident has sparked sharp reactions from civil society groups and student organisations, many of whom described it as a “fratricidal act”.

The Kamjong Katamnao Long (KKL) said the killings had deepened public anguish and called for accountability.

In a joint statement, the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) and its frontal organizations, namely Tangkhul Naga Aze Longphang (TNAL), Tangkhul Students’ Union (TSL), Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (TKS) and Tangkhul Mayar Ngala Long (TMNL), demanded swift justice and clarity on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The groups urged the Government of the People’s Republic of Nagaland (GPRN) to ensure that “justice is not delayed” and that the bereaved families receive answers.

Echoing similar concerns, the United Naga Council (UNC) said the killings had “saddened and shattered the Naga people at a time when unity is most needed,” and called for action against those responsible.

The All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) also condemned the violence, terming it a grave internal conflict.

It called for a “thorough, transparent and impartial inquiry” and urged restraint, warning that retaliation would deepen divisions.

Despite the tense atmosphere, authorities said the situation remains under control, with no major untoward incidents reported. Security forces and administrative officials continue to monitor developments closely.

Earlier, Chief Minister Y Khemchad Singh had appealed for calm, particularly among the Tangkhul Naga community, urging people to cooperate with the administration in restoring normalcy.

Terming the incident “unfortunate”, he, on March 29, had said the government is taking the matter seriously and assured that “the law will take its own course”.

The appeal came amid heightened tensions after an angry mob allegedly set fire to the NSCN-IM’s Wung Tangkhul Region Secretariat, reflecting the volatile mood in the region following the killings.