NSCN-IM denies role in Hongbei ambush, orders probe into ‘botched operation’

Imphal, Mar 29: The Nagaland Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) faction, on Sunday, denied issuing any directive for the late-night ambush in Manipur’s Hongbei village that left four cadres of the NSCN/GPRN (Eastern Flank) dead, describing the incident as a “botched operation” and promising action against those responsible.

The attack took place around 9:20 pm on Saturday along the Imphal–Kasom Khullen road, a sensitive stretch near the Indo-Myanmar border known for the movement of armed groups.

In a statement issued by its Publicity and Information Bureau, the General Headquarters of the Naga Army said no orders had been given to initiate any offensive action against any group or faction at this stage.

“An investigation is underway to establish the facts and circumstances leading to this horrific incident. The culprit(s) responsible for this botched operation shall be penalised as per the NARR. The public is requested to exercise prudence and not be swayed by social media inputs,” the statement said.

Security forces have since launched combing operations in the surrounding forested areas amid fears of retaliatory violence, a pattern often observed after such incidents.

Police also conducted a spot inquiry on Sunday, though the attackers had fled before their arrival.

According to sources, six cadres were travelling in a vehicle when they were ambushed shortly after reaching Hongbei. Four were killed on the spot, while two others managed to escape.

Earlier, the Government of the People’s Republic of Nagalim (GPRN), Eastern Flank, identified the deceased in a condolence message as Major (Posthumous) Sochipem Phungshok, Sergeant Major (Posthumous) Zairay Vasah, Sergeant (Posthumous) Bahle Alhapya, and Sergeant (Posthumous) Thansomi Washi, stating they were “shot in the line of duty”.

The group alleged that the cadres were intercepted by “armed individuals” led by two second lieutenants, and claimed that the firing followed a direct order to shoot, raising questions of possible internal discord.

“Our cadres were returning from Kasom Khullen and were stopped at Hongbei village junction between 8:30 pm and 9:00 pm by 2nd Lieut. Mathotmi of Shihai Khunou village and 2nd Lieut. Starling of Lairam village, along with their group. During the interaction, some said, ‘It’s us, let them go.’ However, 2nd Lieut. Mathotmi ordered, ‘It’s them we are ordered to shoot,’” the statement said.

The killings have triggered widespread reactions, with sympathisers expressing condolences on social media, even as the incident underscores persistent tensions in the border region.