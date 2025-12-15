34 BJP MLAs, including 4 Kuki members, attend Delhi meet amid elected govt push

Imphal, Dec 15: The BJP Manipur Legislature Party, on Sunday, held its first meeting since the imposition of President’s Rule in the state, signalling renewed churn within the party over the future course of governance in the strife-torn state.

The meeting was held at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh and BJP Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra.

Party sources said the discussions centred on peace, stability and the way forward for Manipur.

BJP MLA from Khurai Assembly constituency L. Shushindro Meitei said that almost all party legislators attended the meeting.

“It was a meeting held at quick notice. The meeting was held at the party head office. The maximum number of BJP legislators participated, except for a few who had urgent matters,” he said.

The meeting, which lasted from 5.30 pm to 7 pm, was attended by 34 BJP MLAs, including four legislators from the Kuki community. The BJP has 37 MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly.

Sunday’s meeting has assumed significance as BJP legislators, particularly those from the valley districts, have for months been pressing for the restoration of a popular government in the state, which has been under President’s Rule since February 13.

President’s Rule was imposed four days after N. Biren Singh resigned as Chief Minister amid prolonged ethnic violence.

Ahead of their departure for New Delhi, BJP legislators had told the press at Imphal airport on Saturday that the crucial meeting was expected to focus on government formation.

“In any case, elections are due in 2027. If we go to the polls while the state remains under President’s Rule, it will be difficult for us to seek votes. Therefore, the restoration of a popular government, at least for some time, is needed,” a BJP legislator had said.

Following the promulgation of President’s Rule, the Manipur Assembly was placed under suspended animation. The current House has tenure till 2027.

Speculation over a possible return to an elected government has persisted in recent months. Senior leaders Santhosh and Patra had visited Manipur for three days last month, holding a series of meetings with party leaders and MLAs.

Earlier, in October, 26 BJP MLAs, including former Chief Minister Singh, had met the two senior leaders in New Delhi and urged them to install a popular government, expressing readiness to resume governance as a united team.

Singh has since said that all BJP legislators in Manipur remain united in their efforts to form a popular government.

With inputs from agencies