Manipur BJP MLAs rush to Delhi after summons; buzz over govt formation peaks

Imphal, Dec 13: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command summoned MLAs from Manipur to Delhi, reigniting speculation over the formation of an elected government, legislators were seen making a beeline for Imphal Airport on Saturday.

Since morning, BJP MLAs have been rushing to the airport to fly to Delhi following the summons, signalling urgency within the party camp. According to reports, at the time of filing this report, 22 legislators have left for the national capital.

MLAs S. Kebi and L. Shushindro, along with Thongam Biswajit, were seen hurrying through the airport after arriving late for their flight.

The sudden spurt in political activity has fuelled expectations of a possible breakthrough in the prevailing political impasse, with several BJP MLAs expressing hope for the formation of a new, popular government in the state.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, while leaving for Delhi, said, “Let us see. I am expecting a positive outcome for a better Manipur from the meeting. I hope the Central Government will take some positive decisions.”

When asked about the timeframe for any political development, Singh said clarity would emerge only after the meeting with central leaders.

BJP sources said that the former Chief Minister continues to remain one of the strongest contenders for the chief ministerial post if a new government is formed in the state.

At present, two distinct groups are said to have emerged within the BJP - one led by Singh and the other by Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh.

Sources further indicated that BJP MLAs Y. Khemchand, K. Robindro and L. Rameshor Meitei, among others, are backing the Thokchom Satyabrata Singh camp.

Assembly Speaker Singh said that, to his knowledge, all MLAs, including Kuki-Zo MLAs, had been invited for the meeting.

Speaking to the press, BJP MLA Paonam Brozen said, “We, the party members, were summoned yesterday. We are all going to the party headquarters in Delhi. We are expecting something better. I have heard that Kuki-Zo MLAs are also invited.”

Adding to the optimism, BJP MLA Ushyam Deben said that, according to his assessment, “a popular government could be formed by December”.

Meanwhile, MLA K. Joykishan said the formation of a popular government was the main agenda of the proposed meetings. When asked whether there were any preconditions, he remarked, “How can we set preconditions to our high command?”

Striking a cautious note, BJP MLA Y. Khemchand said peace remained his primary concern. “Peace is the main agenda for me. I do not know whether a new government will be formed,” he said.

Senior party leaders, however, remained tight-lipped on the exact agenda of the Delhi meetings. The developments have reignited political discussions across Manipur, which continues to remain under President’s Rule amid prolonged ethnic unrest.

Earlier, on December 12, former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had informed the press about the summons, saying that the party’s Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra had contacted most legislators individually, instructing them to be present for the meeting, reportedly scheduled for 5.30 pm in Delhi.