‘Won’t be spared’: PM Modi vows to hunt down Red Fort blast conspirators

Thimphu, Nov 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured decisive action against those behind the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, asserting that Indian agencies “will get to the bottom of this conspiracy” and that the perpetrators “will not be spared”.

Addressing a public gathering at Changlimethang Ground in Thimphu during his two-day visit to Bhutan on Tuesday, Modi expressed deep sorrow over the incident, which killed at least twelve people and left dozens injured on Monday evening.

“Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families,” the Prime Minister said.

He continued, “The entire nation stands with them. I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night. Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice.”

The explosion occurred when a Haryana-registered hatchback car approaching Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station detonated, triggering a massive fire.

Following the blast, high alerts were issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai, with security tightened around religious sites and crowded public areas.

In his remarks, PM Modi also highlighted the enduring ties between India and Bhutan, saying, “Today is a very important day for Bhutan, for the Bhutanese royal family, and for all who believe in world peace. India and Bhutan have shared a deep spiritual and cultural bond for centuries. And therefore, it was India's and my commitment to participate in this important occasion.”

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister arrived in Thimphu, where he was warmly received by his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay. The visit aims to deepen the India–Bhutan partnership and reinforce India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy.

“Landed in Bhutan. Grateful to Prime Minister Tobgay for the warm and gracious welcome at the airport. This visit reflects the deep bonds of friendship and cooperation shared between our two nations,” Modi posted on social media.

Welcoming Modi, Tobgay wrote on a micro-blogging website, “I join the entire nation in welcoming my elder brother Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bhutan.”

PM Modi’s visit coincides with the exposition of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India. He is scheduled to offer prayers to the Holy Relics at Tashichhodzong and attend the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Referring to the event, he said, “The exposition of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India during the Global Peace Prayer Festival in Bhutan reflects our two countries' deep-rooted civilisational and spiritual ties.”

The visit according to Prime Minister will also mark another "major milestone in our successful energy partnership with the inauguration of the Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project".

IANS