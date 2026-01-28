President Murmu flags India–EU trade pact, women-led growth in Budget address

New Delhi, Jan 28: President Droupadi Murmu, on Wednesday, hailed the signing of a landmark free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union, saying it would give a major boost to the country’s manufacturing and services sectors, while creating fresh employment opportunities for the youth.

Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament to mark the start of the Budget Session, the President congratulated citizens on the conclusion of negotiations for the FTA, describing it as a significant milestone in India’s economic engagement with Europe.

“I congratulate all citizens on the conclusion of negotiations for a free trade agreement with the European Union. It will give impetus to the manufacturing and service sectors in India and also create new employment opportunities for the youth of India,” Murmu said.

Her remarks came a day after India and the EU sealed what has been billed as the “mother of all deals”, creating a market of nearly two billion people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior EU leaders unveiled a five-year agenda focused on expanding cooperation in trade and defence, while also reinforcing a rules-based global order.

Alongside the FTA, the two sides signed agreements on security and defence collaboration and on facilitating the mobility of Indian talent to Europe.

In her address, President Murmu also underscored the government’s focus on women-led development, asserting that inclusive growth was possible only by ensuring equal rights for all citizens.

She said several schemes had been designed specifically for women, while many flagship programmes accorded them priority.

Citing examples, the President said women beneficiaries have been prioritised under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission.

More than 10 crore women have joined Self-Help Groups, while the number of “Lakhpati Didis” has crossed two crore.

“In the last one year, over 60 lakh women have become Lakhpati Didis. We will soon achieve the goal of three crore Lakhpati Didis,” she said.

She also highlighted the impact of the Namo Drone Didi scheme in empowering women and transforming agriculture, adding that over seven crore women have been screened under the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan.

Referring to women’s growing presence in non-traditional sectors, Murmu said the first batch of women cadets from the National Defence Academy has passed out, reaffirming that women are increasingly leading the country’s development.

Meanwhile, floor leaders of several INDIA bloc parties met in Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in the Parliament House complex on Wednesday to finalise their strategy for the Budget Session.

Reports suggest that the Opposition resolved to strongly raise issues related to the alleged repeal of MGNREGA and the SIR during the session.

PTI