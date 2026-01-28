Budget Session begins as President Murmu addresses joint sitting of Parliament

New Delhi, -Jan 28: President Droupadi Murmu, on Wednesday, addressed the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, formally marking the start of the Budget Session, amid ceremonial splendour and a politically charged atmosphere.

The President arrived at Parliament on a misty morning in the national capital in a six horse-driven ceremonial buggy, escorted by the horse-mounted Presidential Bodyguard.

She was accorded a guard of honour on the lawns of the Parliament complex before being escorted to the Lok Sabha chamber by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The Vice President, Prime Minister and the Lok Sabha Speaker welcomed the President at the Gaja Dwar of the Parliament building, from where the procession moved to the Lok Sabha chamber, led by the officer carrying the “Sengol”, adopted by the government as a cultural symbol.

Ahead of her arrival in the House, a senior marshal of the Lok Sabha, dressed in traditional attire, removed the “Sengol” and led a procession amid drum rolls.

In her address, President Murmu highlighted key achievements of the Union government, with a strong focus on infrastructure, social justice and governance reforms.

As the President began her address, there was an uproar from Opposition benches.

Undeterred, Murmu reiterated the government’s commitment to social justice, stating that social security benefits now reach nearly 95 crore citizens.

“My government is committed to true social justice,” she said, adding that around 25 crore Indians have moved out of poverty over the past 10 years.

She praised the recently launched Vande Bharat Sleeper train connecting Kamakhya in Assam with Howrah in West Bengal, describing it as a significant achievement for Indian Railways.

The President noted that Indian Railways, which serves a large section of the poor and middle-class population, is close to achieving 100% electrification.

She also referred to the introduction of direct rail connectivity between Delhi and Aizawl following the flagging off of the Rajdhani Express, recalling the joy and enthusiasm witnessed in Mizoram’s capital when the train reached there for the first time.

Highlighting landmark infrastructure projects, Murmu said India has set records with the construction of the world’s highest arch bridge over the Chenab River and the new Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu.

She also underscored the rapid expansion of the Vande Bharat network, noting that more than 150 such trains are now operating across the country, from Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala.

In her address, the President also said that the government, now in its third term, is working to further empower the poor and has also been successful in tackling corruption.

The President’s address set the tone for the Budget Session, which is expected to witness intense debate over economic policy, welfare measures and governance priorities in the weeks ahead.

