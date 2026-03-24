PM Modi, Trump discuss West Asia crisis, stress keeping Strait of Hormuz open

New Delhi, Mar 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, spoke with US President Donald Trump, with discussions focusing on the ongoing crisis in West Asia, US envoy Sergio Gor said.

“President Donald Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. They discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open,” Gor said in a post on social media.

Earlier in the day, in a statement in the Rajya Sabha, Modi reiterated India’s position that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable paths to restoring peace in West Asia.

He said India is in constant touch with all parties, including Iran, Israel and the United States, to push for de-escalation.

The Prime Minister described the conflict as a matter of concern and stressed that India seeks a peaceful resolution through sustained dialogue.

India’s objective, he said, is both the de-escalation of the conflict and the continued opening of the Strait of Hormuz, while encouraging all sides to resolve differences through peaceful means.

Meanwhile, the Centre, on Tuesday, said that two LPG carriers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are on their way to India.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said during an inter-ministerial briefing that the Pine Gas vessel will arrive at New Mangalore port on March 27, which carries 45,000 metric tonnes of LPG.

“Jag Vasant will arrive at Kandla port on March 26, carrying 47,600 metric tonnes of LPG. Twenty Indian-flagged vessels remain to the west of the Strait of Hormuz,” Sinha informed.

Jag Vasant loaded LPG from Kuwait, while Pine Gas picked up its cargo from Ruwais in the UAE. They had remained stuck in the region due to the tensions before now being allowed to move.

The development comes at a time when the Strait, a key global route for oil and gas shipments, has been severely affected by rising tensions following US and Israeli strikes in the region late February.

With inputs from agencies