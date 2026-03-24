West Asia crisis: Centre forms 7 groups to tackle energy, supply chain impact

New Delhi, Mar 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, said the government has constituted seven empowered groups to evolve strategies on fuel, supply chains, and fertilisers, among others, to tackle the impact of the West Asia crisis.

In a statement in the Rajya Sabha, he said that, much like the empowered groups formed during the COVID-19 pandemic to address sectoral challenges, seven such new groups had been constituted a day earlier.

"These groups will be tasked with taking action, guided by both immediate and long-term strategies, on critical issues, such as supply chains, petroleum and diesel, fertilisers, natural gas, and inflation. I am fully confident that through these collective efforts, we will be able to effectively navigate the prevailing circumstances," Modi said.

The Prime Minister further added that the war has created a serious energy crisis globally. He also warned miscreants against taking advantage of crisis, and has asked state governments to check black marketing and hoarding.

Amid a constantly evolving situation, he urged citizens "to remain prepared for every challenge that may arise".

He asserted that the government is trying to procure gas and crude oil from all available sources, and efforts will continue in the coming days, while noting that necessary preparations have been made for the adequate supply of fertilisers.

"The government is working with a comprehensive strategy to address every aspect of this crisis -- be it its short-term, medium-term, or long-term implications," the Prime Minister said.

He further said the government has already constituted an inter-ministerial group, which meets regularly to assess any difficulties in import-export operations and consistently works on devising necessary solutions.

Noting that the West Asia crisis is of a unique nature, the Prime Minister said its solutions are being devised in a correspondingly distinct manner. "We must confront every challenge with patience, restraint, and a calm mind," he said.

India's aim is the de-escalation of the war and opening of the Strait of Hormuz, he said, adding that the country's attempt is to encourage all sections to peacefully resolve all issues.

Commenting on India's efforts for energy security, he said that in the past 11 years, 53 lakh MT strategic oil reserves have been created and work on 65 lakh MT additional capacity is underway.

PTI