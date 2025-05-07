'Now, India's water will flow for country's interest', says PM Modi

New Delhi, May 7: In an apparent reference to the Indus Waters Treaty being put in abeyance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday declared that water rightfully belonging to India will no longer flow out of the country but will now be used for India's development.

"Earlier, even the water that was ours was flowing outside. Now, it will be used for our country's benefit," Modi said, in reference to the treaty suspension following the Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking at a summit, the Prime Minister stressed that prioritising national interest and having faith in India’s capability is vital for bold decisions and progress.

Highlighting the government's focus on people-centric development, Modi said India is moving beyond a GDP-centric approach to a model based on the "Gross Empowerment of People" (GEP).

He also cited recent river interlinking efforts and pointed out that water issues have sparked wide public debate. Addressing reforms in the Waqf law, the PM noted that long-standing changes were delayed to appease vote banks, but now, with amendments in place, the benefits will reach poor Muslim women and Pasmanda communities.

In his address he said the biggest dream of this changing India is to become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

"The country has the capabilities, resources and the willpower for it," he said.

Speaking about the finalisation of the India-UK free trade agreement, Modi said it is a historic day as this pact between two big and open market economies will mark a new chapter in the development of the two countries.

"This will boost economic activity in India and will open new ways and opportunities for Indian businesses and MSMEs," Modi said.

He emphasised that in the last 10 years, India has moved ahead with the mantra of "Nation First", enabling long-pending decisions and reforms to be implemented.

Citing the success of the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme, Modi said it helped identify and eliminate 10 crore fake beneficiaries, saving the exchequer Rs 3.5 lakh crore.







With inputs from news agency