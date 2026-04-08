India hails US-Iran ceasefire; Congress targets PM Modi over Pakistan's role

New Delhi, Apr 8: India on Wednesday welcomed a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, calling for "de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy" to ensure lasting peace in West Asia.

"We welcome the ceasefire reached and hope that it will lead to lasting peace in West Asia. As we have continuously advocated earlier, de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"The conflict has already caused immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks. We expect that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce would prevail through the Strait of Hormuz," it said.

Iran and the US have agreed on a conditional 14-day ceasefire that includes the opening of the Strait of Hormuz for shipping.

Celebrations erupted in various places across Kashmir after the US-Iran ceasefire announcement, with people calling it a "victory" for the Islamic Republic.

Hundreds of people, especially in the Shia-dominated areas of the valley, gathered on roads to celebrate the ceasefire.

The celebrations erupted in Saidakadal and Zadibal areas, as well as in Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Pulwama and Bandipora districts of the valley.

Waving Iranian flags, the people expressed joy over the ceasefire announcement and burst crackers to celebrate. They also distributed Kashmiri kehwa as part of the celebrations.

The people called the ceasefire a "victory" of Iran over the US and Israel.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress has criticised the Centre over the role Pakistan played in bringing about the ceasefire, calling it a "severe setback" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "highly personalised diplomacy".

The Opposition party also said Prime Minister Modi's "cowardice is demonstrated by his silence not only on Israel's belligerence, but on the completely unacceptable and disgraceful language being used by his good friend in the White House".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The role played by Pakistan in bringing about the ceasefire is a severe setback to both the substance and style of Mr Modi's highly personalised diplomacy."

PTI